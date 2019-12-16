The Major League Baseball Winter meetings concluded on Thursday afternoon in San Diego with the Mariners not making a single trade or signing, which general manager Jerry Dipoto predicted.
But that doesn't mean there aren't things to discuss about the team based on what did or did not transpire. The Mariners had discussions with a handful of free agent pitchers and discussed some minor deals. There is no shortage of possibilities.
Beat writer Ryan Divish and Larry Stone wrap up the meetings, talking about the lack of activity from Seattle, Shed Long taking over as the full-time second baseman with Dee Gordon taking a back-up role until he's trade at some point and the potential of Seattle moving Kyle Seager, who was considered un-tradeable at this time last year.
Other topics included:
- The free agent market and the signings of Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon.
- The growing fortune of super agent Scott Boras
- How do the recent moves affect the American League West?
- Where do the Mariners fit in that race as of Sunday.
- Answering Twitter questions on rushing prospects to the big leagues, cancelling FanFest, restaurants in Arizona, trading for Nolan Arenado, trading Mitch Haniger and competing 2021.