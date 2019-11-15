For the third time in three weeks, the Extra Innings podcast returns for what is trending to be a weekly show. The initial plan for this week's podcast was to have Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone break down the Mariners' bullpen from last season and what to expect going forward.
But the Astros provided something far more interesting to discuss -- sign stealing. The podcast kicks off with the recent story from The Athletic where Mike Fiers admitted that the Astros used a camera in centerfield and banging on a trash can to relay to hitters when offspeed pitchers were being thrown.
This isn't the first time the Astros have been accused of this sort of cheating. Mariners players and coaches have made several off-the-record comments over the past few seasons pointing to such possibilities.
- What to make of the Astros and their reputation?
- How bad is this for baseball?
- How should MLB investigate and proceed?
- What should be the punishment?
From there, the podcast shifts to the Hot Stove, which hasn't completely heated up. The recent GM meetings in Arizona provided little interest other than the finalization of a few rule changes, which were discussed.
Eventually, Divish and Stone discuss the Mariners' forgettable bullpen in 2019 and the prospect of it being unremarkable in 2020.
And in wrapping it up, there was brief discussion of trading Mitch Haniger in the offseason vs. trading him at midseason.
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.