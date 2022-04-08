MINNEAPOLIS -- The Mariners open the 2021 season on Friday after Thursday's game was postponed due to awful weather.
Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone offer up their thoughts on the Mariners putting Julio Rodriguez on the opening day roster, other roster decisions and the upcoming season. Also included are their annual predictions on the season, the annual BBWAA awards and more.
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
