PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Extra Innings podcast returns for its third podcast of the spring training. Like the players getting back into their the rhythm and finding their timing, the podcast is also doing the same. But the offseason mechanical changes (using Audacity) are starting to show results. This week's episode starts off with more discussion and debate over Larry's annual column of 10 observations from spring training.
They include:
- The hype surrounding Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez
- Why Kelenic shouldn't be on the opening day?
- Logan Gilbert's progression as the top pitching candidate
- Sam Carlson's recovery
- The recovery and outlook of Kendall Graveman and Taijuan Walker
- Yusei Kikuchi's new mechanics and hope for a better season
- An improved infield defense
- Which prospect might struggle enough to get sent down to Tacoma
- Dee Gordon's role on the team
- Sam Delaplane as the sleeper candidate of camp
From there, Divish and Stone answer mailbag questions submitted via Twitter or email.
Questions answered include:
- How is the clubhouse morale?
- What is our favorite bar in Tacoma?
- What is our favorite restaurant in the Phoenix area?
- Does the Mariners' ownership care about winning?
- Will the Mariners struggle with more -- scoring runs or pitching?
- Has Mitch Haniger's arbitration taken a hit with the injury and how does it affect his future?
- What impact will the Covid-19 or Coronavirus have on opening day at T-Mobile Park?
