With a lockout looming and a furious four days of free agent signings, including the Mariners signing reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, the Extra Innings podcast returns to try and provide some analysis to the chaos.
Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone offer their thoughts on the past few days and the impact of signing a high-level pitcher like Ray.
What's next for the Mariners?
How much better are the Rangers after adding Corey Seager and Marcus Semien?
Also some thoughts on the acquisition of second baseman Adam Frazier and the audio of Jerry Dipoto's post-trade media session.
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
