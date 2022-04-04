PEORIA, Ariz. -- As they awaited the Mariners to announce what everyone already knew to be true -- Julio Rodriguez was making the opening day roster -- Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discussed the Mariners mega-prospect and what he's done this spring.
The discussion was wide-ranging, lasting almost 90 minutes, with the two baseball nerds discussing the Mariners spring training, the Mariners failure to sign a free agent bat, the possibility of Seattle being good in 2022 and more.
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.