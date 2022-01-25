The Extra Innings podcast returns with its annual episode about the Baseball Hall of Fame. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone go over their respective Hall of Fame ballots and discuss their reasoning in the voting process.
Why did they vote for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens but not Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez?
How does Curt Schilling's post-playing comments and tweets affect his candidacy?
They also briefly talk about the recent news surrounding the negotiations between the Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association. Is progress being made? Will spring training start on time?
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
