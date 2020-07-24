The Mariners finally open the 2020 season with Friday evening's game at Minute Maid Park in Houston -- a place where they went 0-10 last year. They are bound to do better this year since they only play in Houston seven times as part of the 60-game regular season schedule.
With that first game looming, Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone wrapped the 2020 "summer camp" and previewed what figures to be a unique and unpredictable season.
Topics include:
- Will the safety protocols in place allow for the entire season to be played?
- Impressions from summer camp
- Breaking down the Mariners opening day roster and the decisions that went into it.
- Analyzing each position group for strengths and weaknesses
- Season predictions for the Mariners and the expanded postseason.