The Extra Innings podcast returns with Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyzing the Mariners' recent road trip where they went 6-3 with series wins over the Tigers, Blue Jays and Rays.
But it was more than just the wins. There was manager Scott Servais benching Mallex Smith and criticizing rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Divish and Stone discuss how Servais handles those sorts of situation and his approach to disciplining his players in private and public.
They look at Kikuchi's season as a whole and whether his 98-pitch shutout of the Blue Jays is more telling than his struggles leading up to it. They then debate Smith's place on the team moving forward. Is he part of the future with this team having so much young outfield talent?
From there, the topic of the hot hitting of Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Austin Nola is debated and whether GM Jerry Dipoto might trade one of his two catchers.
Divish and Stone also preview the upcoming series with the Blue Jays and the return of Justus Sheffield and Felix Hernandez to the rotation and what to expect from them.
Finally, the debate about the Mount Rushmore of Mariners players -- specifically Randy Johnson vs. Felix Hernandez wraps up the podcast.
Besides SoundCloud, you can download and listen to the Extra Innings podcast on Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.