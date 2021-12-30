BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion at a CSX facility in Baltimore created a loud boom Thursday, but officials said no injuries were reported.
Coal was moving though tunnels near Benhill Avenue when the explosion happened, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said. No contractors were in either of the two tunnels that the coal moved through, Adams said.
CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild confirmed in an email that an explosion took place at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal, but did not elaborate. She said the cause was still under investigation, that all employees were accounted for and there were no injuries.
There was no fire but fire crews were on the scene as a precaution "to make sure there aren’t any collapse hazards,” she said.
Social media lit up with Baltimore-area residents reporting hearing a loud explosion.
