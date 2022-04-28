What’s Happening April 29-May 5
Start your engines, Seattle! Gather your friends and family and explore vehicles of all types, including public service, utility, emergency, construction and more, at Junior League of Seattle's Touch-A-Truck.
Returning from a pandemic hiatus, Touch-A-Truck will once again provide the opportunity for community members to interact with and talk to the drivers of all kinds of vehicles from companies like UPS and Amazon that serve the Seattle area every day.
"This event was really inspired by our commitment as a league to give back to our community and focused on supporting our youth to ensure that they have what they need to be successful," said Laura Cochran, a Junior League member and Touch-A-Truck committee member.
Many children may not know about the number of different career paths available to them, and Touch-A-Truck aims to show options "from being a firefighter to a policeman to operating a food truck — there are so many things that trucks can really represent when it comes to careers in the community and supporting our communities," Cochran said.
Through events like Touch-A-Truck, the Junior League of Seattle aims to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve communities through action and leadership of trained volunteers, Cochran said.
Touch-A-Truck also provides an opportunity for sensory learning, and there will be a number of child-focused sensory learning community groups on site with hands-on activities. In addition to educational opportunities, participants will also find crafts, games and food trucks at the event.
Touch-A-Truck will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Magnuson Park (Northeast 74th Street and Sportsfield Drive Northeast, Seattle). There will be a quiet hour from 9-10 a.m. Purchase tickets online at jrleagueseattle.org.
What else is happening
Here are some other events happening April 29-May 5 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.
Spring Boats Afloat Show — April 28-May 1
The Northwest Yacht Brokers Association presents its inaugural spring show weekdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 28-May 1. The show will feature new and used power and sail boats. There will also be live music, floating bars, chef and cocktail demonstrations and more. Purchase tickets online; $25/four-day pass, $16/adults, $5/ages 12-17, free/ages 11 and under. 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; 206-748-0012; boatsafloatshow.com
A Visit with Illustrator Rafael López — April 29
Join a livestream event featuring award-winning artist and illustrator Rafael López 10-10:45 a.m. Elementary classrooms are especially encouraged to attend. Register online; free. spl.org
Gardens for BIPoC — April 30
University of Washington Botanic Gardens presents its first Gardens for BIPoC tour serving folks who identify as Black, Indigenous and/or a person of color 10:30 a.m.-noon. The tour includes a casual walk through various areas of the Washington Park Arboretum, featuring seasonal viewing of plants, explorations of botany and the cultural significance and history of plants for BIPOC communities and the gardens themselves. Register online; free. 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle; 206-543-8616; botanicgardens.uw.edu
Guided Nature Walk | Wildflowers Emerge — April 30
Join lead naturalist Ed Dominguez to indulge your senses in the variety of colors, shapes and scents of wildflowers 1-3:30 p.m. Participants will also learn about the important role wildflowers play in our local ecosystem. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org
Seattle Boba Fest — April 30
The U District Partnership hosts the first Seattle Boba Fest in celebration of National Bubble Tea Day. The U District represents the largest concentration of bubble tea cafes and restaurants in the region, and boba drinks and desserts will be featured from 18 small businesses. The U District Partnership will also host a welcome tent near U District Station (Northeast 43rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast) with a bubble tea photo display for attendees to take a selfie and share in the festivities for the day. Free. Location varies; 206-547-4417; udistrictpartnership.org
Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration — May 1
Seattle Center Festál continues with the Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration noon-5 p.m. This year's in-person festival marks the beginning of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month of May in the Seattle area. The festival features the International Lion Dance Team, Kaze Daiko Taiko, Wu Shu Martial Arts, food, a book reading and more. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/api-heritage-month-celebration
Everett Philharmonic Orchestra Concert — May 1
The Everett Philharmonic Orchestra presents its season finale at 3 p.m. Paul-Elliot Cobbs will conduct two of Aaron Copland’s most popular works, "Fanfare for the Common Man" and "Appalachian Spring," as well as works by Beethoven and American composer Wayne Barlow. Purchase tickets online; $10-$25. 2415 Colby Ave., Everett; 425-585-8975; everettphil.org
Buckets For Ukraine — May 1
Shota Nakajima of Taku and Brian Chandler of Cookie’s Country Chicken host a pop-up benefit where they will be selling large buckets of fried chicken 3-5 p.m. Buckets will be filled with Taku’s signature karaage and Cookie’s classic Southern fried chicken, along with a variety of sauces from both chefs. A portion of proceeds from every bucket will be donated directly to World Central Kitchen’s efforts in Ukraine. $60/bucket (feeds four to six people). 706 E. Pike St., Seattle; takuseattle.com, cookiescountrychicken.com
Bears, Cougars and Coyotes — Sharing our Outdoor Spaces — May 3
Join Darrell Smith, Western Wildlife Outreach's large-carnivore biologist, to talk about bear, cougar, coyote and bobcat biology, ecology and behavior at 6:30 p.m. Learn tips to safely live and recreate around them in the foothills of the North Cascades. Register online; free. kcls.org
From Ragtime to Jazz: History Told Through Music — May 4
Historic Seattle presents an evening of live music at Washington Hall 6-8 p.m. Hear from jazz historian Ken Steiner as he journeys through the history of jazz in Seattle and Washington Hall’s role in it. There will also be performances by pianists Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi. A special collaboration with Garfield Jazz will kick-start this night celebrating music and history. Register online; $20/members, $25/general. 153 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-622-6952; historicseattle.org
May the 4th Celebration at Kirkland Urban — May 4
Join Kirkland Urban for a "Star Wars"-themed event 7-10 p.m. Community members are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character. Free. 425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland; kirklandurban.com
Fall & Winter Edibles — May 5
Bellevue Botanical Garden hosts a class for participants to learn what fall and winter vegetables to grow and when to start them 6:30-8:30 p.m. From the vast brassica family to root crops to a parade of leafy greens, participants will learn how to have a stellar lineup of homegrown food year-round. Purchase tickets online; $24.50/members, $35/nonmembers. bellevuebotanical.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.