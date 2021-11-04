Expedia returned to profitability in the third quarter, boosted by its vacation-rental unit Vrbo amid increased travel demand over the summer. Company shares surged 11%.
Net income at the Seattle-based company was $362 million in the three months ending in September, compared with a loss of $221 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Earnings per share, excluding some costs, were $3.53, topping analysts' estimates for $1.63, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 97% to $2.96 billion, beating analysts' forecasts.
"With early positive signs in Q4 and many countries announcing new openings to international travelers, we are feeling increasingly confident about a continued recovery," Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern said.
Expedia follows other online travel companies in showing a recovery from the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, when travel was all but halted. Airbnb reported record sales and earnings and Booking Holdings, which owns Priceline and a collection of other travel-related companies, reported a strong third quarter with gross bookings up 77% from a year earlier.
The arrival of the delta variant in early summer did prompt some pullback in travel plans, executives have said, but ultimately pent-up demand won out in many markets. Expedia acknowledged, however, that there was "continued volatility in the travel recovery."
Gross bookings more than doubled to $18.7 billion, but fell short of Wall Street analysts' estimates of $20.7 billion.
Expedia shares have gained 19% this year, slightly trailing Airbnb but far outperforming Booking.
