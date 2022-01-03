Terrell Bynum is leaving the University of Washington football team.
But not the Pac-12.
A 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior wide receiver, Bynum on Monday announced his intentions to join coach Lincoln Riley and Pac-12 South heavyweight USC.
The Long Beach, California, native — who confirmed his entry into the transfer portal Dec. 27 — totaled 65 catches for 934 receiving yards and six touchdowns in four seasons and 34 games at UW. As a redshirt junior in 2021 he contributed 26 catches for 436 yards and four scores in just eight games.
UW is not scheduled to meet USC in the 2022 season, Bynum's final year of college eligibility. The programs could theoretically meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
But Bynum's bolt is not the only evidence of an evolving (or devolving?) UW receivers room. On Saturday, third-year Husky wide receivers coach Junior Adams confirmed to The Times that he will leave to accept the same position at rival Oregon. Redshirt sophomore wideout Sawyer Racanelli previously entered the transfer portal as well.
As it stands, Washington — which is searching for a wide receivers coach — touts eight scholarship wideouts on its 2022 roster: junior Giles Jackson, sophomores Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Taj Davis, redshirt freshmen Ja'Lynn Polk and Jabez Tinae and true freshmen Germie Bernard and Denzel Boston.
Since Kalen DeBoer succeeded Jimmy Lake as UW's coach in late November, six scholarship Huskies have entered the transfer portal — Bynum (USC), Racanelli, tight end Mark Redman (San Diego State), outside linebacker Cooper McDonald (San Diego State), medically retired outside linebacker Laiatu Latu (UCLA) and defensive tackle Sam Taimani (TBD). A pair of incoming transfers, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman, have arrived as well.
The continued roster shuffle comes a year after five UW wide receivers transferred out of the program — Puka Nacua (BYU), Ty Jones (Fresno State), Austin Osborne (Bowling Green), Marquis Spiker (Portland State) and Jordan Chin (Sacramento State).
In the transfer-portal era, UW's wide receiver room has been affixed with a rotating door.
Which only begs the question: who's coming, or going, next?
