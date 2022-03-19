GATINEAU, Quebec (AP) — Eve Gascon became the third female goalie to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game Saturday, making 18 saves in the Gatineau Olympiques' 5-4 overtime loss to the Rimouski Oceanic.
The 18-year-old Gascon, from Laval, Quebec, joined Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte as the only women to see regular-season action in the QMJHL. The game attracted a crowd of 4,700, the first sellout at the new Centre Slush Puppie.
Gascon was given the full rookie treatment when she hit the ice, with her teammates allowing her a solo lap. She received a loud ovation during the announcement of the starting lineups, and the fans chanted her name after a big save in the third with Gatineau leading by a goal.
After Gatineau scored three times in an 8:57 span late in the second period and early in the third to take a 4-3 lead, Alexander Gaudio tied it for Rimouski on a tip-in with 5:25 left in regulation. Xavier Cormier ended it at 1:10 of overtime.
The first female player to play midget triple-A hockey in Quebec, Gascon was called up by the Olympiques last week from the St-Laurent Patriotes of the CEGEP men’s league. She is filling in for injured Gatineau starter Remi Poirier.
Gascon attended the Olympiques’ training camp and made 34 saves in a 12-1 preseason victory over the Victoriaville Tigres. With the Patriotes, she was 10-5-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.