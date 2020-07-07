Re: “Seattle-area evangelicals wrestle with racism and their own silence: ‘We repent’ ” [July 5, Northwest]:

I commend Seattle-area evangelicals

on reaching out to Black church leaders and to speaking aloud about the issue

to their parishioners. But it’s disingenuous on their part to claim they are

not a political organization when prominent evangelical leaders employed their

preaching as a bully pulpit in support of President Donald Trump and the

Republican party’s anti-abortion and same-sex marriage stances, thereby making

themselves instrumental in electing a president who actually cheers on white

nationalists.

Now they should consider undoing

the harm they have wrought by utilizing their power to help rid us of the most

overtly racist president in recent history.

Miya

Cohen-Sieg, Seattle