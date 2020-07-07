Re: “Seattle-area evangelicals wrestle with racism and their own silence: ‘We repent’ ” [July 5, Northwest]:
I commend Seattle-area evangelicals
on reaching out to Black church leaders and to speaking aloud about the issue
to their parishioners. But it’s disingenuous on their part to claim they are
not a political organization when prominent evangelical leaders employed their
preaching as a bully pulpit in support of President Donald Trump and the
Republican party’s anti-abortion and same-sex marriage stances, thereby making
themselves instrumental in electing a president who actually cheers on white
nationalists.
Now they should consider undoing
the harm they have wrought by utilizing their power to help rid us of the most
overtly racist president in recent history.
Miya
Cohen-Sieg, Seattle