COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyson Etienne scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Morris Udeze netted 11 of his 15 points after intermission to help Wichita State fend off Missouri 61-55 on Friday night.
Etienne sank 7 of 17 shots from the floor for the Shockers (5-1), hitting 5 of 9 in the final 20 minutes. Udeze hit 6 of 8 shots overall — 5 of 6 after the break. Kenny Pohto came off the bench to contribute 10 points and six rebounds.
Amari Davis led the Tigers (3-3) with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Reserve Jarron Coleman scored 10.
The Shockers led 26-23 at halftime and they were up 59-46 with 1:28 left to play before shaky free-throw shooting let the Tigers close the game on a 9-2 run.
Missouri shot just 34.8% on its home floor (23 of 66) and made only 2 of 18 from 3-point range.
Wichita State shot 46.9% overall, 35.3% from distance, but made only 9 of 20 free throws (45%).
