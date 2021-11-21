LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Etienne made a pair of foul shots with three seconds left to lead Wichita State to a 74-73 win over UNLV in the consolation game at the Roman Main Event on Sunday night.
The Runnin' Rebels were unable to get off a shot on their subsequent possession.
Etienne had 28 points to lead the Shockers.
Kenny Pohto had 12 points for Wichita State (4-1). Ricky Council IV added 10 points.
Bryce Hamilton had 18 points for the Runnin' Rebels (3-2). Michael Nuga added 13 points. Jordan McCabe had 11 points and eight assists.
