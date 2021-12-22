WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne had 20 points as Wichita State romped past Prairie View 102-66 on Wednesday night.
Morris Udeze had 16 points for Wichita State (9-3). Clarence Jackson added 15 points. Dexter Dennis had 14 points.
It was the first time this season Wichita State scored at least 100 points.
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. scored a season-high 22 points for the Panthers (0-10), who have lost 10 games in a row to start the season. D'Rell Roberts and Jawaun Daniels added 10 points apiece.
