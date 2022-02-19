HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21 points as Hofstra edged past Northeastern 76-73 on Saturday.
Zach Cooks made the go-ahead layup with 8 seconds remaining and Estrada added two free throws for the final margin.
Darlinstone Dubar had 13 points for Hofstra (19-9, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Cooks added 12 points. Jalen Ray had 12 points.
Chris Doherty scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Huskies (7-19, 1-14). Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 22 points. Jason Strong had 17 points.
The Pride improved to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Hofstra defeated Northeastern 72-50 on Jan. 22.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.