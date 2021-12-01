HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada matched his career high with 20 points as Hofstra edged past Princeton 81-77 on Wednesday night.
Omar Silverio had 17 points for Hofstra (4-4). Darlinstone Dubar added 15 points. Zach Cooks had 13 points and seven assists.
Jaelin Llewellyn had 24 points for the Tigers (5-3). Ryan Langborg added 16 points and seven rebounds. Tosan Evbuomwan had 14 points. Ethan Wright had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.