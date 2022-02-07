HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 23 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 20 as Hofstra narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 73-71 on Monday night.
Zach Cooks had 16 points for Hofstra (15-9, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association).
Mike Okauru had 25 points for the Seahawks (16-7, 10-2). Jaylen Fornes added 13 points and Jaylen Sims had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
The Pride leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated Hofstra 78-72 on Jan. 29.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.