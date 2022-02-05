HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had a career-high 35 points as Hofstra topped James Madison 85-78 in overtime on Saturday.
After going without a point and blowing a seven-point lead in the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation, Hofstra bounced back in overtime with 14 points, nine by Estrada.
Zach Cooks had 16 points for Hofstra (14-9, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar added 12 points. Abayomi Iyiola had seven rebounds.
Charles Falden scored a career-high 25 points for the Dukes (13-8, 4-6). Vado Morse added 21 points. Alonzo Sule had 10 points.
The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Hofstra defeated James Madison 87-80 on Jan. 9.
