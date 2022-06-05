SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy will be part of the broadcast team for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Van Gundy tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the opening game of the series on Thursday.
Mark Jones, Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters will be the broadcast team for Sunday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on ABC.
On Thursday, an all-Black on-air game crew broadcast an NBA Finals game on network television for the first time.
Mike Breen tested positive before Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Miami on May 29 and will miss his third straight game. Breen is expected to be back when the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night.
