CHICAGO (AP) — Jeff Dickerson, a beloved sports reporter who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, has died. He was 44.
Dickerson died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer at the same hospice care facility where his wife, Caitlin, died two years ago, according to ESPN. Caitlin Dickerson had undergone treatment for melanoma and its complications for eight years.
Jeff Dickerson is survived by their son, Parker, 11, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.
Jeff Dickerson was well known for his work covering the Bears, beginning in 2001 with ESPN 1000 radio. But it was his positivity and sense of humor that were remembered in outpourings of grief from Bears fans, his colleagues in the media and several former Bears players.
“We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Jeff Dickerson,” the Bears said in a statement. “Always the consummate professional, JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years. He was a true professional and even better person. JD always was one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on gameday, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind, and will truly be missed.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.