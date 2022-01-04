COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Christian Eriksen is targeting a comeback from his cardiac arrest to play for Denmark in the World Cup in November.
The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.
Unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, the playmaker's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month.
“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen he told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interviewed aired Tuesday. “That has been my mindset all along."
Eriksen, who won the Serie A title last season, has resumed some training in recent weeks but is without a club.
