Re: “WA insurance chief Mike Kreidler accused of using racist slurs; staff allege mistreatment” [April 17, Local News]:
Mike Kreidler must step down. His apology, known as a nonapology, and statements such as, “If somebody took offense to it I feel bad about that” and “It was a joke” have been heard so many times by people of color and women that it is just plain thoughtless.
He is proud about being politically correct. Our insurance commissioner, as he travels the world, is proud that he must work at trying not to offend the people he works with but does not dispute many of the complaints against him. This is not the 1990s. I live every day remembering that everyone wants to be heard or at least treated humanely. It is not something I take pride in, I just simply do it.
But worst is an elected official who believes he is above the laws and rules meant to protect everyone and to provide safety and accountability. Also, along with white-supremacy culture, his chief deputy, who also needs to step down, has assured Kreidler that the rules do not apply to him and that the employees will simply have to take it or leave. The time has come for a new insurance commissioner.
Chris Porter, Seattle, co-chair Affirmative Action Committee, Washington state Democratic Party
