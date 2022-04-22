Re: “Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice” [April 6, Nation]:
I thoroughly applaud President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. As the first Black woman on the court, her confirmation indeed helps our government, and our courts look like America. That’s what President Biden said in announcing her nomination.
In making our courts and government “look like America,” one racial group is very much missing — Asian Americans.
My parents, nisei, second-generation Japanese Americans, went to the incarceration camps during WWII. As I have heard from so many other sansei, or third-generation Japanese Americans, my parents as well as theirs did not want to talk about “those days” in the camps. We, as sansei, were urged to “fit in” to the American way of life and not to draw unwanted attention to ourselves. I repeat this because perhaps it has contributed to the lack of the Asian voice in the media or politics. As the “model minority” (good or bad?), little attention has been given to Asians, nor seemingly have we drawn the spotlight to ourselves.
I think for the next Supreme Court nominee, an Asian American needs to be considered so that the court truly reflects what America looks like.
Susan Yano Mise, Seattle
