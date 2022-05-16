A total lunar eclipse — an event where the Earth casts its shadow on the moon — graced skies around the world on Sunday, causing the moon to turn a haunting shade of red for an hour and a half.
The next such eclipse is expected to happen late on Nov. 7 and early on Nov. 8, when a total lunar eclipse will appear over Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean and North and South America.
The West Coast should have a particularly prime opportunity to view that event, with the entire lunar eclipse expected to appear in view over California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Idaho, according to NASA.
Bay Area News Group’s Jakob Rodgers contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.