DONCASTER, England (AP) — The England women's team swept to the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, beating Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
There were 10 different scorers and four got hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's record scorer of all time and is now on 48 goals for her country.
England's previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.
