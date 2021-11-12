LONDON (AP) — England was forced to make a late change to its starting lineup for Saturday’s rugby test against Australia after another prop contracted the coronavirus.
Ellis Genge returned a positive test on Friday and has gone into isolation.
England said no other positive tests were received among players or staff, and training went ahead as planned on Friday.
Genge was replaced in the team by the uncapped Bevan Rodd, who was called into the squad only after fellow prop Joe Marler tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Trevor Davison has been promoted to the bench.
It is the second straight November test where England coach Eddie Jones has had to change plans at the last minute because of a player testing positive for the coronavirus.
Owen Farrell did so ahead of the game against Tonga on Saturday, which England won 69-3. It proved to be a false-positive, but Farrell was told that only on Sunday.
___
More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.