DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — England put Australia in to bat in a clash of the old rivals at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.
Both have won two games from two in the Super 12 stage and are tied for top spot in Group 1.
Australia brought in left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in place of Mitchell Marsh to boost its bowling.
England was unchanged under captain Eoin Morgan after its eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Wednesday. It also beat West Indies convincingly at the start of the Super 12s.
Lineups:
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.
