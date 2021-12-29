MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia because he needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party.
Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days — along with his family — in Melbourne, where the third test was played.
England lost that match, and with it the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes.
England said the positive test for what it termed “one family member” happened on Wednesday. A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday.
England's touring party has recorded seven positive cases — three support staff and four family members — since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.
The players are due to fly to Sydney on Friday ahead of the fourth test.
___
More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.