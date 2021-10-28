MADRID (AP) — Consumer prices in Spain increased this month by the highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday.
The institute, known by its Spanish acronym INE, said consumer prices rose 5.5% in October compared to the same month in 2020.
Despite drastic measures that have pitted the Spanish government against big electricity firms, regulatory changes so far haven't contained the rising utility bills that the country's residents and companies are seeing as a result of a global wholesale energy price crunch.
INE said that apart from the cost of electricity, increases in fuel and gas prices also fueled the monthly consumer price hike.
Spain's consumer prices went up 4% in September compared to the same month in 2020.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.