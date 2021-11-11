First Emmitt Matthews Jr. crouched low in a defensive stance, spread his long arms wide and started barking on the court, which prompted Langston Wilson to follow with a few howls on the sideline.
The woofing and barking has become the calling card of a Washington men’s basketball team that wants to win games with a tenacious defense.
On Thursday night, the Huskies relied on a stretch of defensive stops in the second half as well as a balanced scoring attack points to pull away from Northern Arizona in the final minutes for a 73-62 nonconference victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Matthews finished with a game-high 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting and and seven rebounds while Jamal Bey had 15 points, Terrell Brown Jr. 11 and Daejon Davis 10 points for Washington (1-1), which bounced back from an embarrassing loss two nights earlier in its season opener.
The Huskies forced 21 turnovers that led to 20 points, blocked seven shots and held the Lumberjacks to 37% shooting.
At the break, Washington led 32-30 following a 20-minute first half in which momentum was fleeting, the lead changed five times and neither team led by more than five points.
If Mike Hopkins’ goal was to expand the rotation and give lots of guys meaningful minutes, then mission accomplished. Ten Huskies logged at least two minutes and everyone took a shot in the first half.
But Hopkins also wanted Washington to improve upon the deficiencies that led to Tuesday’s season-opening 71-64 defeat against Northern Illinois.
Certainly, the Huskies couldn’t shoot any worse than they did two days ago when they converted 26.7% (20 of 75) of their field goal attempts, 16.7% (3 of 18) three-pointers and 58.3% (21 of 36) free throws.
And Hopkins stressed the importance of improving UW’s soft perimeter defense that allowed NIU to connect on 12 of 23 three-pointers.
Ideally, Hopkins wants UW to limit opponents to five threes. Again, mission accomplished.
Northern Arizona converted just 4 of 12 shots behind the arc.
However, the Huskies, who were 16-point favorites, had difficulty pulling away from the Lumberjacks, who lost 81-52 at Arizona on Tuesday to start the season.
NAU led 48-46 with 13:30 remaining before Washington built a seemingly comfortable 59-49 lead.
The Lumberjacks didn’t go away quietly and answered with a 7-0 run and to pull to within 59-55.
On the ensuing possession, Matthews launched a three-pointer to beat the shot-clock buzzer that rattled in and gave the Huskies a little bit of separation.
Ezekiel Richards had 12 points, Jalen Cone 11 and Mason Stark 10 for NAU (0-2).
Washington’s four-game homestand continues Monday against Texas Southern.
Note
- Junior center Riley Sorn missed his second straight game due to a back injury.
