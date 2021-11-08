PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid missed the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the New York Knicks on Monday night after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
ESPN, citing sources, reported earlier Monday that Embiid tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the 76ers nor coach Doc Rivers would confirm a positive test for the four-time All-Star. Rivers said before Monday’s game that Embiid was “struggling.”
“It’s not going great. He’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias (Harris),” Rivers said. “It’s clearly is a concern.”
Embiid is the fourth member of the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers sidelined as part of the NBA's health and safety protocols, joining Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe. Rivers said an unnamed staff member was also out.
Embiid missed his second game of the season. He is averaging 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. Embiid also sat on Nov. 1, against Portland due to rest.
Harris sat for the fifth straight game, Thybulle for the second in a row and Joe missed his third consecutive contest.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.