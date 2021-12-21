BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Isaac Elsasser had a career-high 20 points as Bowling Green rolled past Carlow 129-50 on Tuesday.
Trey Diggs had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (7-4), which earned its fifth straight win. Joe Reece added 15 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points and seven rebounds.
The 129 points were a season best for Bowling Green, which also achieved season highs with 17 3-pointers, 61 total rebounds and 32 assists. Meanwhile, the Celtics' 28.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Bowling Green opponent this season.
Marcus Millien had 13 points and six rebounds for the Celtics. Riley Comforti added 11 points.
