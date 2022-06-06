CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tim Elko hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, Peyton Chatagnier had a team-high six RBIs and Mississippi beat Arizona 22-6 on Monday night to win the Coral Gables Regional.
Mississippi (35-22) won a regional on the road for the first time in program history to advance to play Southern Miss in the super regionals.
After Arizona tied it at 5 on a two-run shot by Blake Paugh in the fourth, Ole Miss scored five runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to win going away.
Kemp Alderman broke it open with a grand slam, his 10th home run of the season, to make it 10-5. Elko homered in the first, third and seventh to set a program record for home runs (22) in a single season.
Elko went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and a career-high six runs scored. Alderman also had five RBIs and Chatagnier drove in 10 runs in the three-game regional.
Paugh finished with three RBIs for Arizona (39-25). Daniel Susac became the 10th player in program history with a 100-hit season.
