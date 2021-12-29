NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Hall Elisias had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Bryant narrowly defeated Central Connecticut 80-76 on Wednesday night.
Elisias hit 9 of 11 shots. He added five blocks.
The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.
Adham Eleeda had 15 points for Bryant (5-7, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Peter Kiss added 12 points and eight rebounds. Charles Pride had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
After heading to the locker room at the half with a 40-31 lead, Bryant managed to hang on for the four-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Blue Devils' 45 points in the second half were a season high for the team.
Davonte Sweatman had 16 points for the Blue Devils (3-10, 0-1). Ian Krishnan added 14 points. Joe Ostrowsky had 14 points and seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.