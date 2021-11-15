Re: “What an EV road trip says about Washington’s readiness” [Opinion, Nov. 13]:
Electric vehicles are an important part of the public effort needed for a more resilient climate culture, but state Sen. Mona Das’ clarion call for spending to build out public charging options reflects a myopic me-first perspective.
Puget Sound Energy is building charging stations in apartment buildings so she can charge her vehicle at no cost? Who is paying for this free-ride infrastructure, even as gasoline prices soar?
Poor people don’t drive electric vehicles — they are fortunate if they can afford vehicles at all. So the most regressive tax state in the country should build out infrastructure at public expense so the most advantaged among us can conveniently drive around the state in their electric vehicles?
If this is the best we can manage in the name of climate change mitigation, we face a bleak future.
Stuart Weibel, Seattle
