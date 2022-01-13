Re: “Titans of carmaking are plotting the overthrow of Elon Musk” [Jan. 10, Business]:
I am in full support of the impending switch to zero-emission vehicles. However, I do have a concern as to how all of these vehicles will be recharged. As I see scores of multifamily housing units being built in Seattle and surrounding areas, are provisions being incorporated for recharging in the new construction, let alone the existing units?
I am hopeful that as the technology evolves recharging will take no longer than filling up your gas tank, but the auto industry needs to understand that a large segment of the population will not have a garage with a charger installed.
Michael Kingsley, Arlington
