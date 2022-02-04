Re: “Inslee’s solution to ‘big lie’ threatens free speech” [Jan. 26, Opinion]:
I was surprised and dismayed at the editorial board’s opinion on Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposal (Senate Bill 5843) to address the problem of political candidates lying to the public.
The only way a democracy can be successful is if all constituents are making informed decisions when voting. Critical thinking would be a solution, but we seem to be in short supply. With the advent of cable television and the internet, competition for viewers has led to the unfortunate decision by some to leave the truth in the dust and to instead give readers and viewers something to get excited about: ratings and dollars.
The irony here is that legitimate news sources take the time to vet their stories (even this letter to the editor) before publishing or broadcasting the information. But that reasonable process of laying out the truth is quickly fading — and with it, the basis for a democracy.
It is one thing to promise a plan that may or may not be obtainable based on future support, but it is another to state that 1 and 1 is 3.
Gene Darby, Bremerton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.