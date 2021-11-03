ATLANTA (AP) — The elections director in Georgia's most populous county, which has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections, will step down at the end of the year, county officials said Wednesday.
Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron has submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts said. The announcement came a day after municipal elections that saw short lines and few problems.
But the county, a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta, has a history of problems and has long been a target of Republicans, who have complained of sloppiness and mismanagement.
