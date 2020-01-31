There was a time when our elected congressional representatives swore an oath to the Constitution without a hint of partisanship. Their honor of allegiance, in level of importance, was as follows: first to the nation, second to their constituency, third to themselves and fourth to their respective party, Democratic or Republican.
What we now have is almost a complete flip-flop. It’s themselves first, party second, constituency third and our nation last. That’s a sad but true commentary to the self interest and partisanship of our elected representatives.
Hopefully, common sense will soon prevail and all of our elected officials will once again place our Constitution and nation, first where it belongs.
Bob Coyle, Clyde Hill