As a superior court judge for more than 21 years, I worked with dedicated elected officials who strove to render just decisions consistent with their oaths of office regardless of the personal or political consequences that might befall them.
While I applaud his willingness to stand alone, it saddens me to think that the attention and accolades afforded Sen. Mitt Romney signify that dedication to the oath of office is viewed as the exception rather than the rule. That was not my experience.
Judge Jeffrey M. Ramsdell, retired, Seattle