The Bitter Place North entrance to Seattle School District property near Broadview-Thomson K-8 has been locked and gated since this summer. The verdant path that neighborhood kids once traveled to and from school is lined with trash and dozens of tents.
For more than a year, the encampment has made a mockery of signs warning that the property is reserved for the use of patrons and customers only. That trespassing is forbidden. That there’s no camping in this tobacco-, drug- and weapons-free zone.
Seattle city and school district leaders appear to be finally nearing agreement on how to clear the encampment while offering its residents shelter. Still, that's no guarantee that neighbors and schoolkids will have safe access to this neighborhood green space after the new year. Those decisions will be up to a new mayor and city council.
Mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell has vowed to keep city parks, playgrounds, sidewalks, streets and other public spaces clear by helping people find shelter indoors and preventing the reestablishment of cleared encampments. His opponent, M. Lorena González, has not. Voters should give Harrell the chance to put his plan into action.
Seattle City Council District 9 candidate Sara Nelson has committed to restoring public spaces "so they're clean and accessible to all."
City attorney candidate Ann Davison advocates for compassionate interventions that preserve public order while helping individuals in crisis. Her opponent, self-described "abolitionist" Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, has said she's generally opposed to removing encampments.
But there is nothing compassionate about allowing unhoused people to live in unsanctioned camps, without basic services or a relative assurance of safety. Nor is it fair to deny the general public the use of public space. Both those facts have become increasingly clear since encampments proliferated further during the COVID-19 pandemic. The false choice between "sweeps" and "no sweeps" may have been persuasive in past elections, but voters should be wiser now.
When the city cleared the sprawling and unsafe encampment at City Hall Park this summer, only a handful of the camp's approximately 70 residents refused the help of outreach workers. Nearly all the camp's residents moved inside to appropriate shelters, tiny houses or hotel rooms. There will likely always be a few people in every encampment who decline assistance. A policy that relies on 100% voluntary relocation is doomed to fail.
The situation will become only more complicated after the new year. That's when most outreach efforts are taken over by the Regional Homelessness Authority, while park maintenance and policies for encampments will remain city concerns.
Voters must choose the candidates with nuanced understanding of the complexities of homelessness and the ability to translate it into a clear vision and coherent policy that balances the rights and responsibilities of all.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.