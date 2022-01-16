OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Madeleine Egle of Austria was the winner of a World Cup women’s luge race on Sunday, her series-best fifth victory of the season.
Germany got the next four spots, with Julia Taubitz second, Anna Berreiter third, Natalie Geisenberger fourth and Cheyenne Rosenthal fifth. But Egle topped them all, becoming just the second non-German woman to win at Oberhof in 37 major international races there.
Andrea Tagwerker of Austria won a women’s race at Oberhof in January 1997. Egle joined her on that list 25 years later, and slightly improved her slim chances of winning the overall season title alive going into next weekend’s series finale at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Taubitz leads Egle by 57 points in the standings with one race left. Taubitz needs only a seventh-place finish at St. Moritz to clinch the title.
Ashley Farquharson was the lone American in the women’s race, placing 23rd.
TEAM RELAY
Germany won the team relay, followed by Latvia and Austria. Latvia finished just 0.006 seconds ahead of Austria in what became the race for the silver.
The U.S. was not in the relay Sunday.
UP NEXT
The World Cup luge season ends at St. Moritz next weekend.
