WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith had a double-double and No. 15 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 67-49 on Wednesday night.
Egbo had 10 points in the first quarter when the Bears took an 18-12 lead and had 17 points by halftime, when Baylor was up 34-26.
Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, tied for the best in the country. Jordan Lewis added 13 points and seven assists for the Bears (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference).
Baylor, picked to win the league, has won two straight heading into a battle with No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday. The Cyclones lost their first league game to No. 15 Texas Wednesday night in a battle between the teams picked to finish second behind Baylor.
Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys both had 16 points for the Cowgirls (6-9, 1-3), who were without leading scorer Lauren Fields.
Smith's basket to open the second half pushed the lead to 10 and started a 10-2 run. Oklahoma State never got closer than 15 and a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 26.
