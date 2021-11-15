PULLMAN — Efe Abogidi scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots as the Washington State men's basketball team took a commanding lead in the first half and cruised to a 73-65 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Monday night.
The Cougars took a 41-25 lead at the half and Abogidi's dunk with 2:45 left gave them a 71-56 lead.
Abogidiu made 6 of 7 shots from the field, was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and his six blocked shots was the most by a Cougar since 2016.
Noah Williams, a former standout at O'Dea High School in Seattle, added 13 points and Tyrell Roberts and Michael Flowers each scored 11 points. Washington State (3-0) was 28 of 61 from the field (45.9%) but just 2 of 16 from long range.
The Gauchos, an NCAA tournament team a year ago, got 25 points and 11 rebounds from Amadou Sow.
Ajare Sanni hit just 4 of his 17 shots and added 12 points. UC Santa Barbara hit 23 of 59 shots from the floor (39%), including 2 of 13 from three-point range.
