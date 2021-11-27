LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre'una Edwards scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the No. 20 Kentucky women to a 74-52 win over LaSalle on Saturday.
The Wildcats closed out the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 27-14 lead and sealed the victory by starting the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.
Robyn Benton hit all three of her shots from behind the arc and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-1). Rhyne Howard finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Jada Walker added 12 points and four assists off the bench.
Kentucky shot 26 of 59 (44.1%) from the field and 8 of 19 from 3-point range.
Amy Jacobs had 10 points for LaSalle (3-3), which was held to 19-for-65 shooting from the field, including 6 of 22 from behind the arc.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.