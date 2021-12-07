Re: “Give every student access to computer-science education” [Nov. 28, Opinion]:
After 35 years in vocational education, it is amazing that so many in education and The Seattle Times editorial board believe computer science should be more promoted, since of course we all use computers.
But change the subject, to automotive technology for instance, and the same will shrug it off. Our kids are above that, right? But don’t we all drive cars? Of course we do, but we don’t have to know how they work. The same applies for computers, folks. We just don’t have to know the workings. And which do we have a shortage of, computer science or auto-tech professionals?
Jim Washington, Poulsbo
